Android 13 is in the wild, although it's a long way from finished, and you need a Pixel phone to try it. Still, it's a new version of Android with changes big and small. A change to the Quick Tap gesture is on the small side, but it'll be useful nonetheless. In Android 13, Quick Tap can toggle the flashlight.

Quick Tap debuted in Android 12, allowing Pixel phones to execute actions with a quick double tap on the back of the phone. It's yet another example of Google's machine learning prowess—there's no button, but the phone uses accelerometer data to detect when you poke at it. Before Android 13 (or Tiramisu as Google calls it), this feature included options like Assistant, recent apps, and taking a screenshot. Those features are all still present, but now the flashlight is there, too (h/t 9to5Google). No more fumbling with the notification shade to turn on the flashlight in a dark room.

Image Gallery (2 Images) Expand Expand

Close

See above for the Android 12 (left) vs. Android 13 (right) Quick Tap menu. In addition to the new flashlight option, it has been renamed to "Quick Tap for actions." The flashlight feature works swimmingly, even in the very first version of Android 13. Maybe it's just my imagination, but while testing this feature on the Pixel 5, Quick Tap also seemed much more reliable. You can play around with this one if you've got a Pixel, but everyone else will be waiting until later this year.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra and the decline of the Note shows how much Samsung values foldables Consolidating the slabphone lineup frees space for foldables to grow

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email