Android 13 DP1 includes a handful of user-facing changes and improvements like Quick Toggles for the new QR code reader and the one-handed mode, a flashlight option for the Quick Tap gesture, and a 7-day view in the privacy dashboard. There are several minor changes, too, including one that increases the usefulness of the guest mode. As of now, you can create guest profiles on your Android device, but you cannot share installed apps with them. The first DP of Android 13 tweaks this behavior and makes it easy to pre-load apps in guest profiles.

When creating a new profile in Android 13 DP1, you can select which apps you want to preload for the guest user from a list of applications installed on your device (via Esper). Your data will be separate and won't be shared with them — the new user will have to log into apps using their own credentials. They will be able to see the pre-installed apps in the app drawer.

While minor, this addition will make guest mode more useful as users could immediately start using the device to get work done without first having to log into their Google account and download apps from the Play Store. The feature will be handy to have on tablets as they are generally shared between family members or friends.

The improved guest mode ties in perfectly with the new keyguard user switcher menu in Android 13 that lets you switch between user profiles right from the lock screen. It also hints that just like in Android 12L, Google is focusing on improving tablet usability in Android 13. This is the first time in years that the company has made significant improvements to Android's guest mode. Nonetheless, since the OS is still in the developer preview stage, a lot could change between now and future beta releases, and we could further see this feature being refined.

