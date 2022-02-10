Lots of people like pulling down the notification shade in Android and tapping on Quick Toggles turn certain features on and off in quick succession — think flashlight, for example. In Android 13 Developer Preview 1, we've got two new toggles: one for a QR scanner and the other for the new one-handed mode introduced in Android 12.

Android Police exclusively reported last month that Android 13 would be receiving a dedicated QR code-reading feature and that a Quick Toggle would possibly come with the package. Presumably, the word association (as opposed to thinking "camera app" or "Google Lens") and the tile availability would be key in letting people quickly use the feature when the need arises.

Both tiles are available in the shade editor section, accessible by tapping on the pencil icon.

How to access free app offers on the Google Play Store Get them while they're free!

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email