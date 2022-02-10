Lots of people like pulling down the notification shade in Android and tapping on Quick Toggles turn certain features on and off in quick succession — think flashlight, for example. In Android 13 Developer Preview 1, we've got two new toggles: one for a QR scanner and the other for the new one-handed mode introduced in Android 12.

Screenshot_20220210-134229

Android Police exclusively reported last month that Android 13 would be receiving a dedicated QR code-reading feature and that a Quick Toggle would possibly come with the package. Presumably, the word association (as opposed to thinking "camera app" or "Google Lens") and the tile availability would be key in letting people quickly use the feature when the need arises.

Both tiles are available in the shade editor section, accessible by tapping on the pencil icon.

Play Store Offers
How to access free app offers on the Google Play Store

Get them while they're free!

Read Next
Related Topics
About The Author
Jules Wang (1297 Articles Published)

Jules joined the Android Police team in 2019. Before that, he was at Pocketnow. He loves public transportation, podcasts, and people in general. He also likes to take views from the bigger picture in technology from how people are attracted to it to how it's utilized across every other industry.

More From Jules Wang