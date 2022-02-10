Android 13's first developer preview is out today, and plenty of the earliest changes we're seeing are building on top of the legacy of last year's upgrade. It's also provided us with confirmation on Google's dessert-themed name for the build, and — spoiler alert — it's a delicious choice.

Last summer, we heard that Android 13 would sport the code name "Tiramisu," the classic coffee-flavored dessert made with ladyfingers and cocoa. With Android 13 DP1 now live and available for testing, we can confirm it's the chosen title for this year's software. Heading into the "About phone" section in settings on Android 13 reveals the version to be labeled "Tiramisu."

Granted, these dessert code names don't mean as much as they did back in the day. Google no longer uses these publicly, dropping the trend after "Android 9 Pie." Despite Android 10 skipping over dessert names altogether, the most recent software versions did come with code names, including Red Velvet Cake and Snow Cone. You won't see "Tiramisu" appear on any of the marketing materials for Android 13 when it goes live this year, but it's still fun to know.

Presumably, tiramisu beat out several other desserts in the run-up to today's launch, including tarts, turnovers, and tapioca pudding. With the letter T out of the way, it's time to start theorizing about what "U" will stand for in 2023. My money's on "upside-down cake," though that's only because it's the one dessert I can think of that starts with the correct letter.

