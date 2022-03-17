Almost every Android update changes something about how do not disturb modes work, and it seems Android 13 will be no exception. This time, Google's just straight-up renaming it entirely. On Android 13 DP2, the "Do Not Disturb" mode has been renamed to "Priority mode."

So far as I can tell, nothing other than the name has changed... yet. The settings menu options for the modes remain identical, outside a minor reshuffle with the three options previously under Schedules and General now living together under an Advanced label.

It's the same Do Not Disturb you knew before, but with a new name and a change in capitalization.

Someday, someone will write a full history of Do Not Disturb and its various modes and changes throughout Android's lifetime, and it will be a surprisingly long story. From mere reorganization and integration with the new Game Dashboard to the outright loss of modes, Google's almost constantly adjusting how we don't use our phones through Do Not Disturb "Priority mode." The company just can't resist the urge to change something about it with almost every release, often in a way that breaks existing behaviors and workflows after customers have already come to rely on them. We're pretty lucky that all we have to deal with in Android 13 so far is a name change.

