Right now, there are three different versions of Android you can download to a Pixel device with the stable version alongside two different Android beta programs. Those beta programs include both Android 12 QPR3 or Android 13 Beta 1. If you sign your Pixel up for either of those updates today, you may find that updates don't land on your device immediately. Google has now commented on why there’s a delay for some, and the reason makes sense.

In a Reddit post, the official Google account explained what it calls “temporary Android Beta enrollment restrictions.” The May 2022 update for Pixel devices landed earlier this week, and for those that downloaded that update, you’ll find a delay is in place for upgrading to one of the latest betas due to a technical limitation. This is because the May 2022 update is running newer software than the existing betas. To check if you've updated to this software, you'll need to look for the Build Number SP2A.220505.002.

If you have downloaded that update, you’ll find that you won’t get beta OTA updates until either program's next beta update. The next release is scheduled for later this week for those on the Android 12 QPR3 beta program. Those on the Android 13 beta program will have to wait longer as all Google can share for now is that it’s “coming soon.” With Google I/O 2022 around the corner, we may hear news of when to expect the second beta soon.

Those who want to get around these restrictions are advised that you can flash directly to your device, but Google does warn that doing so may need to wipe the data from your device to do this. Our guide for installing Android 13 Beta 1 may help you understand what you need to do. Head to the second half of that article to ensure you're on the option for manually installing your next update.

