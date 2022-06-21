It's been a couple weeks now since Android 13 Beta 3 first landed, and Google's been keeping testers busy ever since, dropping its Beta 3.1 update only days later, ahead of Beta 3.2 late last week. Chances are, that'll be it for this cycle, and the next release we'll see will be Beta 4 sometime in July. But ahead of that, Google's looking to get some feedback from all you early adopters, and has put out a new User Experience survey to collect your opinions.

This is far from the first time we've seen Google reach out to Android 13 testers — heck, the Beta 3.1 release was pretty much solely intended to restore the Android Beta Feedback app — and it's distributed surveys like this before. While the last time we checked one of those out Google was asking a ton of different questions related to everything from battery life, to performance, to how hot your phone got, this latest edition seems laser-focused on just one aspect of the platform: the search experience

Source: Google

Specifically, Google's questions are focused around the Android home screen search widget, and opinions about that experience versus what you got on Android 12, as well as compared to the app drawer search box. We've noticed that sometimes the survey offers participants more questions than other times, but they all have to do with search behavior.

Android 13's been adding more and more functionality as it combines on-device and web search, so it's only understandable that Google's curious how its users feel about these changes. If you've been running the DPs and new Betas on your Pixel phone, go ahead and let Google know your thoughts about how it's been doing — you have until June 28 to contribute.