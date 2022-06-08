Google's been working on enhancing the Pixel Launcher's search functionality for a while now, bringing us multimodal “universal” search support in Android 12. Over the last few months, we've seen Android 13 build this out even further, with widgets in results, search suggestions, and even pinning support. With the arrival of Android 13 Beta 3, Google starts giving us more control over just what we find here.

Android guru Mishaal Rahman was among the first to get the new Beta 3 up and running, and quickly spotted new Pixel Launcher settings that give users the option to enable web suggestions. Configuring the toggle does exactly what it describes, and displays suggested search phrases for web queries while you're entering your text.

3 Images

Close

Above: The new toggle, search with suggestions disabled, search with suggestions active.

You'll also notice those search shortcuts for things like YouTube and Maps, another Beta 3 addition spotted by Rahman.

Like so many other Beta features, this setting still feels a little rough around the edges. While testing it, we found that suggestions would frequently stop appearing seemingly on their own, as if this toggle just didn't want to stay selected.

Google does still have a few months to go before it finalizes Android 13 for its big public release, but that's really not a ton of time to be ironing out bugs, so we're curious to learn if this one's really ready to go in time, or if maybe we see it back-burnered and reappear at some future date.