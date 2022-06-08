Android 13 Beta 3 is here, bringing platform stability to an update that seems just a couple of months away from an official launch. This year's upgrade to Google's mobile platform isn't quite as exciting as last year's, but it's building on Android 12 in some fun and fascinating ways. Nowhere is that more true than with Material You's new color themes, which bring all new styles to Android's dynamic theming engine. With Beta 3, a bug with Google's vibrant color themes is finally fixed, delivering eye-popping shades to your home screen.

Material You's original version is, truly, a love-it-or-hate-it affair, in large part due to its limited color scope. If you weren't a fan of pastels — and clearly, Google is — it probably wasn't for you. Android 13 aims to fix that by adding several new styles into the mix, expanding the possible color scopes from four to sixteen in Beta 1. Unfortunately, a lingering bug has left some of the most vibrant color options from applying directly to parts of the UI, including toggle switches, icons, and more.

With Beta 3, Google has finally issued a patch to fix this, restoring the correct color hues depending on which theme you've selected to match your wallpaper. Mishaal Rahman of Esper.io tweeted out two images comparing the two most recent beta drops, and the difference is stark. The blues shown off in the Beta 3 screenshot are nearly identical to the original "Really Blue" Pixel, while the same theme in Beta 2 looks downright washed out.

Material You has come a long way since its inception, and this new version looks to make good on the promise of the original. If you love to make the most of those fantastic AMOLED displays on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, Android 13 has you covered.