Android 13's third beta marked dev platform stability for this year's upgrade, but that doesn't mean Beta 3 hasn't been without a few hiccups. A late-in-the-day launch followed by two subsequent bug fix updates — the most we've seen thus far for this year's beta program — marked a rough spot in what has otherwise been some smooth sailing for Android previews. While we wait for Beta 4's launch in the coming weeks, Google has returned with a third round of fixes for its current build.

Android 13 Beta 3.3 is, like its predecessors, focused on squashing some serious bugs that couldn't wait for a mainline beta release. Although a handful of the issues noted in today's changelog are consequential, none are as frustrating as Google's current Wi-Fi bug, which prevented some devices from connecting to available networks. That's about as bad as a bug can get, especially if your beta-friendly Pixel happens to be on a cellular plan with a data cap.

Other fixes include some weird interactions between the keyboard and the app drawer, some gestures — including the back swipe — causing the system UI to crash, BluetoothManagerService causing slow performance with apps and Android, and more. You can find the complete list of bug fixes available below.

Fixed an issue with the Pixel launcher where if the Always show Keyboard option was enabled for the app drawer, then when the user closed the app drawer and opened an app folder on the Home screen, the keyboard was erroneously shown as well.

Fixed an issue where in some cases, such as gesturing to go back, the system UI crashed.

Fixed an issue where devices couldn't connect to a WiFi network even when the network was available and the signal strength was good.

Fixed an issue with BluetoothManagerService that led to slow performance and cold starts for apps.

Fixed an issue where in some cases after a device was plugged in to charge (for example, overnight), the device would become unresponsive until it was rebooted.

Fixed a kernel issue with lib/list_debug.c that caused a kernel panic for some devices.

Fixed an issue with the Connectivity Thermal Power Manager that caused slow UI rendering, unresponsiveness in apps, and poor battery performance in some cases.

It's always possible that a couple of small changes made their way into Android 13 Beta 3.3, which we'll highlight as we spot them. Otherwise, you can grab the OTA files for your device from Google's downloads site or wait for the update to hit your phone in the coming hours.