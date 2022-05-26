It's been a couple of weeks since Google launched Android 13 Beta 2 at I/O. While we're eagerly awaiting the arrival of the next beta drop — due out sometime next month, according to this year's timeline — the company isn't waiting to roll out some bug fixes. Android 13 Beta 2.1 is here, and if you're running Google's preview software on a Pixel phone, you're going to want to update.

Today's release is coming to Pixels via an OTA update, with the changelog promising fixes for search, phone calls, and hotspots. Android Auto is also finally getting a fix with this patch, after users complained of crashes and black screens in the current build. Google describes today's release as a minor update meant as a bug fix, so you shouldn't expect to find any new features or hidden changes. You can check out the full changelog below.

Fixed an issue where typing in the search bar resulted in a blank list of suggestions.

Fixed an issue where devices would crash and restart when turning on hotspot.

Fixed an issue where a continuous call dialing sound could be heard in the background during a phone call.

Fixed an issue where devices would crash and restart after disconnecting from Android Auto.

Android 13 Beta 2.1 should be rolling out to users now, but you can grab the OTA file from Google's developer site to update manually if you're impatient. If you were waiting to jump into the beta program, this update squashes many of the bugs that might've kept you away.

