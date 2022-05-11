This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

It's only been a couple of weeks since Android 13's first beta hit Pixels. With Google I/O happening right now, it's the perfect time for a second beta. Android 13 Beta 2 is available today for Pixel phones and select partner devices, including phones, tablets, and foldables.

Like Beta 1 before it, today's release is primarily meant for developers to begin prepping their apps for an official release later this year. That said, we were generally surprised to find Google's most recent beta release to be among its most stable yet, so if you haven't already upgraded your phone to Android 13, now might be the perfect time to do it.

We're still waiting on exactly what's changed in today's release, but if you're impatient, owners of compatible Pixel devices can enroll at the Android Beta Program site. If you're rocking Beta 1, an OTA update should be on its way to your phone soon; you can also sideload those files once they're available online. And those with compatible devices from ASUS, Lenovo, Nokia, OnePlus, OPPO, Realme, Sharp, Tecno, Vivo, Xiaomi, and ZTE can visit Android's general beta site to learn more.

