Google I/O 2022 arrived with multiple hardware and software announcements, but it also came with Android 13 Beta 2 — the next big staple in the development of Google's next operating system. This is a relatively small beta bump, but it makes things look more finalized as we head toward a stable release later this year. It does have a few neat things up its sleeve, though. Among these are improvements to our beloved Emoji Kitchen in Gboard. With the new Android 13 Beta update, more emoji are getting the ability to get kitchen-ified.

The Emoji Kitchen has been around for some time now, but it currently doesn't work with all emoji. That's slowly changing, though. As tweeted by Emojipedia, Gboard's Emoji Kitchen in Android 13 Beta 2 now supports four additional emoji: paw prints, cherries, watermelon, and rock. You can now play around and make combinations using these four new emoji.

It's not a significant change — especially not in the grand scheme of things, as over 400 emoji are supported in at least a partial manner — and these aren't even new Unicode 14 emoji. Still, having more options to create new emoji combinations— whether for cute or downright cursed purposes — is always good.

It's unclear if these new combinations will make their way to older Android versions, but given that they're based on older emojis everyone has, it wouldn't be unreasonable to expect them to show up on your device. The rollout will likely take a few weeks, as is expected from Google releases. In the original Twitter thread, a commenter mentioned that they only got paw print combinations to work, but nothing about the other ones yet. Make sure your Gboard app is fully updated when checking.

