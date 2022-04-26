You may not have realized Do Not Disturb ever went away

The Android 13 Beta 1 just arrived, and it has seen Google drop plans to rebrand the Do Not Disturb mode on its software. Android 13 Developer Preview 2 saw the company change its Do Not Disturb features to a new name under the title of Priority mode. In this latest update, Google has reverted to the original name (spotted by Mishaal Rahman).

Android 13 Beta 1 includes the same branding that most are used to in Android 12 software, and it seems Google may have retired its plans to rename the software. Either that, or it will return later under a future update. So far, it doesn’t seem likely like this name change will debut in the final release of Android 13.

From my limited time with Android 13 Beta 1 so far, it doesn’t seem like there are many further changes to the Do Not Disturb mode. Schedules used to have their own section within Android 12, but now it sits under the General sub-menu in this latest update. Otherwise, there aren't any significant changes. The changes in DP2 were just to the new branding of Priority, and we didn’t spot any feature changes then either.

Android 13 is expected to land in full later this year, but if you want to get an early play with the software, you can download Beta 1 now. Here’s our guide on how to download Android 13 Beta 1 to your phone.

