Three new color options for all four of the base themes available before

Fans of Material You and Android's snazzy new dynamic theming system will be excited to note that the Android 13 Beta 1 release finally includes the long-leaked and previously hidden new color options, letting you pick between more muted or vibrant tones. There are sixteen color options now available.

Although there aren't any names attached to the new colors in the "wallpaper & style" menu, they appear to be the same color combinations we exclusively reported were coming to Android 13 back in January and appeared in a hidden state with Android 13 DP2. That means you still have the same four "base" Material You colors dynamically generated based on your background, but that is now augmented with three new variants:

A "Spritz" colorway that's desaturated, tending closer to monochromatic.

A "Vibrant" colorway that's a little more saturated, with some small shifts in color and tone.

An "Expressive" colorway that uses more strikingly different colors.

The technical details might vary slightly, but based on what was previously revealed about this feature and how it currently looks, the pattern for these different themes seems to hold true now that they've been released. Including the original four colorways, that means you now have sixteen total options as of Android 13 Beta 1.

Left: Android 13 DP1. Right: Android 13 Beta 1. Note that the "wallpaper colors" list is side-scrolling with sixteen total options now, compared to four before.

The Material You color widget is bugging out for me on Android 13 Beta 1, or I'd show you what each color pallette looks like together with the base theme in a handful of examples, but the combinations and their differences have been previously documented:

Color palette variations for the original (far left) and three modified dynamic themes as of a prior release.

Google's James O'Leary, one of the architects behind Material You, previously told us how these colors are determined based on some fancy math and a custom color space Google created just for this. Although we couldn't discuss upcoming features at the time, these new themes almost certainly work similarly.

If you'd like to check the new themes out for yourself, installing Android 13 Betas is an easier proposition than the Developer Previews were. And if you want to see everything else that's changed, we've documented all of the new features live in Android 13 for your later perusal.

