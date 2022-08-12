Android is a worldwide operating system for users from all backgrounds and abilities. Recent iterations of Android have made leaps and bounds to improve the accessibility of the software. These features make the best Android devices that are usable to a larger number of people. Android 13 is no different. It has added a few new features to help make Android an operating system for everyone.

Audio description

Android 13 introduced a system-wide feature that allows audio description on all apps. This feature gives a verbal description of what is happening on your device's screen during natural pauses in the audio. This feature gives context for what is happening with supported movies and shows. To enable this option:

Open the Settings app. Scroll down to and tap the Accessibility section. Scroll to the Audio section. Find the Audio Description option and flip the toggle to on. 2 Images Close

Once you flip this toggle, this feature will turn on for all your applications.

Support for braille displays

In Android 13, Google will be implementing "out-of-the-box" support for braille displays, according to a recent press release. Braille displays use electromagnetic signals to create a braille output from screen content. Previously, users had to install an additional app called BrailleBack that would allow them to connect their braille display.

Android 13 now supports braille displays through Android's screen reader, TalkBack. Google also added shortcuts for navigation, settings, and editing with braille displays. This operating system-level support makes Android devices much more usable for those who are visually impaired.

TalkBack

Speaking of TalkBack, it's one of the best accessibility features for those who have difficulty seeing their phone screen. TalkBack works by providing spoken feedback for what is on the screen. To enable TalkBack:

Launch the Settings app. Open the Accessibility section. Under the Screen reader section, select TalkBack. Flip the Use TalkBack toggle on. 2 Images Close Click the Allow button to allow TalkBack to control your device. Close

With TalkBack activated, your device will now read out what is on your screen. To interact with your device when using TalkBack:

Swipe left or right to move through the items on your screen. The item you are interacting with is also highlighted by a green box.

Double-tap an item to activate or select it.

Drag two fingers on your screen to scroll.

Text Modification

For those who have trouble reading the default text, Android 13 allows you to change it to a more suitable size. To access these settings:

Open the Settings app. Click Display. Under the Display section, select Display size and text. 2 Images Close

In this section, you can modify the font size and display size and can toggle bold text and high contrast text. With all these options, you can customize the text experience to give you the best visibility.

Magnification

Magnification is a feature that zooms in on items on the screen to make them easier to see. This feature can zoom in on the entire screen or part of the screen and can also magnify text as you type. To enable Magnification:

Go to Settings. Open the Accessibility section. Under Display, select Magnification. Flip the toggle next to Magnification shortcut to the on position. 2 Images Close

There will now be a shortcut on your screen to activate the feature. When active, drag two fingers to move around the screen and pinch two fingers to adjust the zoom magnification. This makes it easier to see the contents of your screen any time you need.

Color and motion

For those who are visually impaired, Google has included some settings to help improve your color experience. To access these features:

Open Settings. Scroll down and select the Accessibility section. Select Color and motion under the Display section.

Within this section, you'll find the available features.

2 Images

Close

Color correction : Color correction is for those with colorblindness. In this section, you can toggle color correction on and off. There are four options: two for red-green, one for blue-yellow, and one for grayscale. There is also an option to create a color correction shortcut if you want to toggle this feature on and off regularly. There is also a box at the top with a selection of colors to sample what each setting looks like.

: Color correction is for those with colorblindness. In this section, you can toggle color correction on and off. There are four options: two for red-green, one for blue-yellow, and one for grayscale. There is also an option to create a color correction shortcut if you want to toggle this feature on and off regularly. There is also a box at the top with a selection of colors to sample what each setting looks like. Color inversion : Color inversion is a feature that may help those who need more contrast on their phone. Color inversion changes all white pixels to black pixels and all black pixels to white pixels. This changes the look of everything on the screen but may make it easier for some to see the contents on the screen.

: Color inversion is a feature that may help those who need more contrast on their phone. Color inversion changes all white pixels to black pixels and all black pixels to white pixels. This changes the look of everything on the screen but may make it easier for some to see the contents on the screen. Dark theme : Dark theme changes the whites in a lot of apps to blacks or grays to cut down on the amount of light emitted from your screen. This feature may be useful to those with photophobia or sensitivity to light.

: Dark theme changes the whites in a lot of apps to blacks or grays to cut down on the amount of light emitted from your screen. This feature may be useful to those with photophobia or sensitivity to light. Remove animations: Turning on this feature removes system animations as you move around the operating system. This feature is great for those who are sensitive to visual effects.

These settings make Android much easier to use for those with color or light sensitivity.

Real-time text (RTT)

Those who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability may find it hard to use a regular phone call. RTT allows users to use text in real time while on a phone call. To enable this feature:

Launch the Settings app. Go to the Accessibility section. Click Real-time text (RTT) under Captions. Select the option that suits your needs. 2 Images Close

With RTT enabled, you can now use it in a call. When using RTT in a call, be aware that the other user will be able to see what you type in real time. This means the other user will see any edits or deletions you make to the text you're sending.

Put your Android to work and get more done

Accessibility on Android has come a long way. Android 13 includes some new accessibility features as well as some iterations on older features. For some underrated Android 13 features to check out, stay with Android Police.