Android 13 may not be as big a visual upgrade as Android 12 was, but that doesn’t take away the excitement of a fresh update hitting your brand-new Android flagship phone. While many major smartphone makers have already outlined their Android 13 release schedules, Asus is the latest brand to join the list. After running a closed Android 13 beta phase spanning a few months, Asus is set to release the stable Android 13 update to its newest ROG and Zenfone flagships from December.

In a couple of Twitter posts, Asus confirmed that its cute little (and capable) Zenfone 9 will be the first to get Android 13 stable in December. It will be followed by the previous year’s Zenfone 8 series phones, which will get a taste of Android 13 in January 2023.

Like the Zenfone 8 series, Asus’s gaming-focused ROG phones will also receive the latest Android version bump next year. The entire ROG Phone 6 series, including the 6, 6 Pro, 6D, and 6D Ultimate, will be updated to Android 13 sometime in the first quarter of next year. The ROG Phone 5 and 5s devices will trail them in the second quarter.

The much older ROG Phone 3 and the Zenfone 7 series handsets were also a part of Asus’s Android 13 closed beta, so their stable update shouldn’t be too far behind either.

While these timelines aren’t very encouraging considering Samsung started its stable Android 13 rollout last month, at least Asus is still keeping pace with the competition. Nevertheless, you should expect some meaningful improvements, such as opt-in notifications and per-app language options (in supported apps), when Android 13 finally hits your Zenfone or ROG handset. Asus usually includes its custom ZenUI on top of the vanilla Android interface, but it’s not as intrusive as many other OEM skins.

The Android 13 update for Asus Zenfone and ROG flagships is still a couple of weeks away, so you naturally won’t see it right away on your compatible phone. And even when the update is released next month, it will likely be rolled out in phases, so you may need to be a little patient until Android 13 reaches your unit.

Thanks: Mishaal