Your wallpaper choice might be the most crucial setting in Android 12 — no joke. With Material You built to pull a group of colors from your backdrop, everything from icons and widgets to the tinted background shown behind menus relies on that single choice alone. If you’re looking to freshen up a stale wallpaper, Google’s included an all-new category with today’s Android 12 update for your visual enjoyment.

“Community Lens” is the latest addition to Google’s vast array of backgrounds. Each image comes included with a matching title and description, crediting the photographer and delivering some information on where and how they captured it. The theme isn’t quite as cohesive as some of the other collections, instead highlighting community contributions to Google’s ever-growing library of art.

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

While these may not feel as specific to Material You as some of the Pixel 6-exclusive wallpapers we’ve seen, there is a pleasant surprise for any long-time fans of Google’s Nexus program. Among the selections in “Community Lens” is that classic mountain wallpaper, last seen on the Nexus 5 way back in 2013. It works surprisingly well with Android’s new dynamic themes, pulling some beautiful pastel blues and pinks from that iconic landscape.

If you’re rocking a Pixel device running Android 12, you can check out this collection on your device right now.

Google's At a Glance widget is finally fixed in Android 12 (APK Download) A redesign broke weather details and settings, but a Google app update brings remedy

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email