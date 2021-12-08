This was entirely expected, by the way

Ever since it was revealed that the restriction on controlling the volume of Casted content with your device's volume keys was imposed for legal reasons, we've been waiting for a workaround to come into view. The Android 12L beta seems to have it (or at least the initial form of it).

Expert Android dev Mishaal Rahman reports that while volume key control is still lacking, users will be able to find a slider for Cast content in the expanded volume control panel introduced with Android 12.

It's one of the relatively few universal changes 12L is proposed to bring alongside a whole heap of optimizations to make Android befitting for large-screen formats like tablets and foldables.

We're still holding out hope that we'll be able to use our volume keys again when we want to turn down our suddenly loud Cast session.

