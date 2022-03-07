Android 12L, the big-screen updated version of Android 12, is now rolling out after months of testing, seemingly landing as part of today's Feature Drop update for Pixels and coming soon to other tablets and foldables from companies like Samsung, Lenovo, and Microsoft.

If you haven't followed along with our Android 12L feature coverage, the very short version is that most of the changes were meant to address issues larger devices face when running Android. That includes UI tweaks covering a range from the notification shade to launcher grid sizing, plus some tweaks to multitasking, as well as a new taskbar that behaves a little more like Chrome OS — Google's unifying its interfaces across compatible screen sizes. Here's how Android 12L is different from Android 13.

If Android 12L is, in fact, rolling out as part of the March 2022 Pixel Feature Drop update (it's unclear, and we've asked Google, but communication with the company has been problematic surrounding these updates), most of the changes won't be immediately visible until later, when bigger-screen devices get them. However, Google does say that Samsung, Lenovo, and Microsoft plan to bring Android 12L to their devices later this year, implying that tablets and folding phones from those companies will get it.

