Android 12 might be the new hotness, with Pixels, recent Galaxy devices, and OnePlus phones enjoying the release, but it’s no longer the newest version of Android that you can get. Android 12L landed in beta last week for a Lenovo tablet. But, starting today, Pixels can enjoy it as well — though that won’t provide the ideal experience.

If you missed it, Android 12L (originally and speculatively called Android 12.1 based on changes spotted in development) was teased as an upcoming version of Android targeting big-screen devices. It was meant for things like tablets or foldables, and it promised to deliver new features and a tweaked system UI that better takes advantage of that extra space. For developers, that means new big-screen APIs, and for customers, that means apps might finally use all that extra space on bigger screens well — as always, assuming developers take advantage of it.

Today, Google releases Android 12L Beta 1 for “supported Pixel devices.” But Pixels won’t actually be the best way to try it out, as their smaller screens won’t show many of the changes. Notably, this is also a newer release than the Lenovo Tab P12 picked up last week — that’s “Developer Preview 1,” according to Google. The Beta will be coming to that hardware at a later undefined date.

When it comes to announcement-documented feature changes in this release, Google highlights a two-column layout for the notification shade, the lockscreen, and other system components, but at least some of that was also present in the prior developer preview when we played around with it in an emulator. The new taskbar, spotted in development and seen in the preview, also isn't new, but it could be it works differently now. Better letterboxing compatibility for older apps is also present, and other changes could be hidden as well.

Developers take note: APIs in Android 12L Beta 1 are already finalized, so you can start testing your apps and adding new features. Google has plenty of details for you, from guidance on how to implement Material Design on a big screen all the way down to WindowManager and Jetpack features to take advantage of. There’s an entire set of developer documentation for building large-screen apps available, so it’s time to get cooking.

12L is also expected to bring Monet/Material You dynamic theming to more non-Pixel devices, but right now, in the Pixel-only Beta, that's hard to tell.

We're still trying to get a concrete list of supported devices from Google — they didn't have one to share with us ahead of time and there was some early confusion about that. We assume that it should support all devices back to the Pixel 3a and 3a XL, including the latest Pixel 6 models, but we’ll update with a complete list once we are absolutely certain, given that prior confusion.

If you’re determined to get a taste of Android 12L on a smaller screen, you can opt your Pixel in to pull down the Android 12L Beta 1 update over at the Android Beta Program site. Developers and enthusiasts hoping for a glimpse at the new features are better served pulling it down via the Android Emulator — which is now resizable in the Android Studio Chipmunk release. As per yooj, we’ll be feature-hunting in this latest release, and we’ll let you know what we spot.

Now's your chance to try out the Android 12L preview on actual hardware But do you have a chance at buying it right now?

