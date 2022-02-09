Pixel 6 phones get their first taste of 12L

With the Pixel 6 series now eligible to enter the Android Beta Program, it's the perfect time for Google to release the third Android 12L beta. If you've got a Pixel 3a or later and are enrolled in the program, you should see the over-the-air update coming right now.

Betas do be betas, though, so it's always a game of whack-a-mole in beating old bugs and encountering new ones. You can check the Issue Tracker for active cases.

Here's what got taken care of in build version S2B3.220205.007.A1:

Fixed an issue that prevented weather information from showing in the system's At a glance widget. (Issue #210113641). Fixed an issue where the screen off animation was not displayed consistently when turning off the device's screen. (Issue #210465289) Fixed issues that caused the system launcher to crash when attempting to enter split-screen mode using the Pin to Top option. (Issue #209896931, Issue #211298556)

Also included in this update are changes to the testing environment.

In addition to joining the beta program, you can sideload the OTA image or factory image at the appropriate hyperlinks. Feedback can be sent via bug reports and shared more generally in the r/android_beta subreddit.

12L is meant to show off more optimizations for the tablet and foldable form factors — of which, the Pixels are not — so we'll be waiting for when the sole sanctioned third-party device, the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro, gets its third beta update.

