Android 12 just came out a few months back, and the Android Beta Program would usually be quiet this time of year. Not in 2022, though. This year, Google is prepping another Android release known as Android 12L. The second beta rolled out today (January 12), and Esper's Mishaal Rahman has dug in to identify a handful of user-facing changes.

Multi-window and large-format devices are a focus for Android 12L, and in that vein, the new beta adds a change to picture-in-picture mode. If you have a PiP app floating on top of another one, there will be a button in the controls to immediately move it to split-screen mode. No dragging, no multitasking menu—just tap the button. Note, that button won't show up on the home screen; just when there's another app to split.

2022-01-12 15_08_14-Mishaal Rahman on Twitter_ _A few changes I've spotted in Android 12L Beta 2__ _

If you don't care for Android 12's big honkin' clock, you're in luck. In Android 12, the lock screen clock gets enormous when you don't have notifications. Beta 2 includes a new "double-line" clock toggle that will keep the compact single-line clock even if you clear your notifications. There's also an internal "dogfood" version of G Board in the beta. It doesn't do anything special, but there could be some neat secrets hiding inside.

