Google just launched Android 12 late last year, but there's another version on the way. No, not Android 13—that won't take long to show up, but first we've got Android 12L. Google is changing course by admitting that tablets exist, but it doesn't have any to use for the 12L beta. Luckily, there's the Lenovo P12 Pro, which has just gotten the second 12L beta. You can grab the new version now, but it's not as simple to install as it is on a Pixel.

The latest Android 12L beta is available in Lenovo's Developer Preview Program, as spotted by 9to5Google. The beta only works on the Snapdragon 870-powered tablet with model number TB-Q706F, which is the non-China version. If that's what you've got, then you can grab the "SW Flashing Package" and install it. This beta is not for the faint of heart. Lenovo hasn't updated its list of known limitations since the last release, so these might all still be in play:

'Copy apps& data' in OOBE is not supported.

Fingerprint unlock is not supported

Face Unlock is not supported

TOF sensor related function is removed

Stylus key function is not supported but basic function works

Touchpad functions with two fingers are not supported

Touchpad swipe up/down/left/right with 3 or 4 fingers are not supported

Miracast function is not supported

Screen output via cable (extended screen) can be supported when force desktop mode> is turned on in developer menu.

Cast Via HDMI (extended screen) can be supported when <force desktop mode> is turned on in developer menu.

VPN is not tested and may not work properly

WIDI is not supported

If this update is anything like beta on Pixels, there will be a few bug fixes and some minor tweaks to features. You don't want to install this on a tablet you plan to use frequently, and it'll be a pain if you want to roll back to the stable version. This is the first time since 8.1 Oreo that Google has elevated the API level mid-stream, although it's always making small tweaks during a version's lifespan. Perhaps making 12L so explicit is related to Google's long-rumored foldable plans. Your guess is as good as ours.

