Another month, another step closer to Android 12L becoming a reality. Google's next version of Android might focus on big screens, but it's also available in beta for some of its most recent Pixel phones. If you're enrolled in Google's testing program and have the right device in hand, you can try out Android 12L's second beta starting today.

As with most beta software, this patch primarily focuses on providing bug fixes for problems spotted in the December release. Google's notes for this update don't include any new features, though that doesn't necessarily mean there aren't changes to be found in this latest edition of 12L. We'll have to experiment with this software to find out for ourselves.

Fixed an issue where the clock on the lock screen was not centered on the screen. (Issue #209866500) Fixed an issue where all the recent apps in the recent apps view showed as a black image with an "App isn't available" toast message. (Issue #210442689) Fixed an issue where using gestures to switch between apps sometimes left an image of the previous app's state showing over part of the current app. (Issue #211095552) Fixed an issue where some icons on the lock screen were too small when viewed on larger screens. Fixed an issue where sometimes the lock screen was not dismissed after unlocking a device. Fixed an issue that caused bitmap images to disappear or otherwise render incorrectly in widgets.

Speaking of which, today's update is available for the following phones:

Pixel 3a and 3a XL

Pixel 4 and 4 XL

Pixel 4a and 4a (5G)

Pixel 5 and Pixel 5a

As you'll undoubtedly notice, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are missing from the list. Although Google says those phones will join the program soon, they also skipped December's first beta release. Judging by the Android 12L timeline, only one beta release remains before an official release, currently scheduled for "Q1 2022" (likely March). That doesn't leave much time for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro to join in on the beta fun, but you never know when Google might surprise users with an upgrade.

Meanwhile, the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro — the best way to experience all of the changes coming to Android tablets with this update — is also missing from today's release. Google says it's set to receive beta 2 "in the days ahead."

If you aren't already enrolled in the Android 12L beta program, you can head over to Google's site to sign up with a compatible device to receive an OTA update. Alternatively, you can also grab the respective factory image for your Pixel to install manually.

