Android 12L Beta 3 landed today — at least, before Google pulled the downloads, for some reason. We're not sure if it's still rolling out or if Google's trying to walk the release back, and the company isn't telling us. However, among the changes spotted in this recent update are a new grid setting size for the Pixel Launcher, though it won't appear on your phone unless you play with DPI settings.

Those that pull down Android 12L Beta 3 via the remaining methods like the new Android Beta Program registration page may notice that there's an extra setting for the Pixel Launcher, allowing an even more dense 6x5 grid to be selected. If you have the basic math skills, that means up to 30 non-foldered apps can be placed, and extra granularity in positioning will be available for widgets.

Image via Esper.io's Mishaal Rahman.

Curiously, Android 12 itself was noteworthy for rolling back the default grid size in the Pixel Launcher on Pixel phones to a less dense 4x5 grid. If you upgrade from an older release you'll keep the prior size, but resetting the app or factory resetting the phone will revert to this less dense layout. Other changes in Android 12 also caused reduced display density, so it was a change that jibes with Google's overall sensibilities these days.

Previously, the Pixel Launcher only offered 5x5, 4x4, 4x5, 3x3, and 2x2 grid size settings on prior Android 12 and Android 12L beta and preview releases. The new option requires modified density settings for scaling ("smallest width" in dev options or "wm density" in a shell), but still doesn't appear to be available on all devices or emulator images reliably. In short, you probably won't find it on your Pixel 6 if you install Android 12L Beta 3, but this could be a change made in preparation of a big-screen Pixel, like the rumored folding model anticipated later this year.

