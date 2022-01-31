Samsung used to be at the bottom of the barrel when it came to update support, but things have really turned around. Now, Samsung is often the first OEM to release updates after Google, and it's offering even longer update support. Yes, the phones of yesteryear are slowly but surely getting Android 12. Case in point: the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, which started receiving Android 12 internationally a few weeks back. Now, the OTA is rolling out in the US.

T-Mobile added information to its website about the new update, and SamMobile reports that the unlocked phone is getting updated as well. Carrier versions of the phone will get firmware version F707USQS2EUL9, and the unlocked phone gets F707U1UEU2EUL9. The content of the update should be the same as the other One UI 4.0 updates. You get all the Android 12 goodies like system theming, improved privacy controls, and more. Samsung's One UI update also adds some redesigned apps and new camera features.

Keep in mind, we're talking about the second release of the 2020 Z Flip. The original launched early in the year with support for LTE only. The revised Z Flip 5G changed that, and it's this piece of hardware that's getting the stateside Android 12 update now. If you haven't gotten the update yet, head into your settings and find the Software Update menu to perform a manual check.

