Samsung received widespread praise for its approach to updates from late last year up until this moment. It rolled out Android 12 to its entire flagship lineup within just three months after the official release, beating the likes of OnePlus to the punch and besting its previous track record. That said, we know that Samsung rolls out its updates in stages, with certain regions getting it earlier and others having to wait for some time. That has been true for all of Samsung’s updated flagships, and the Galaxy Z Flip3 and Z Fold3 are no exception, with US users (specifically those using non-Verizon units) having to wait for the update all this while. Now though, they will join in on the fun and get a taste of Android 12.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 users in Serbia and Galaxy Z Fold3 users in South Korea first started seeing the Android 12-based One UI 4 bundled with the December security patch early on this month. The update quickly spread to other regions, including the US — but only for Verizon units, with other carrier-locked models and unlocked units not getting the software. Now, Samsung is bringing the update to these units (per SamMobile). The Galaxy Z Flip3 has a firmware version of F711USQS2BUL7 for the locked variants and F711U1UES2BUL7 for the unlocked ones, while the Z Fold3 has version number F926USQS1BUL7. The newer firmware versions have a higher figure, so there’s a possibility that Samsung may have fixed some issues compared to the previous ones. The OS updates for both phones also come with the December 2021 security patch, like in previous releases.

If you use any of the devices in the US, you can expect the OTA update in the following days. It's possible to check for it manually by navigating to Settings > Software update > Download and install. Once installed, you should be able to enjoy the visual changes coming with Android 12 and One UI 4, such as a refreshed UI design, new widget styling, and — perhaps the most interesting one — Material You or Samsung's color palette. There is also improved privacy and security and more accessibility features.

Google removes all traces of the buggy December 2021 update for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro The company has pulled down factory and OTA image downloads

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email