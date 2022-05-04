We're just a few days away from Google I/O 2022, where we can expect to get tons of news about where Android's going next, but even with those announcements right over the horizon, Google's not about to slow things down one bit. This season has seen a breakneck pace to Android releases, with developer previews and betas galore — we just got Android 13 Beta 1 late last month, and started this week off with our May security patch. Now Google's following that up with the release of QPR3 Beta 3 for Pixel phones.

Just as with previous betas for the Quarterly Platform Release program, compatibility extends to the Pixel 4/XL and newer models (including a-series devices). If you're enrolled, you should be seeing an OTA hit your phone shortly.

Google offers up the expected general warnings about pre-release stability, while also bringing us up to speed on a few existing bugs that are now resolved in QPR3:

Fixed an issue on Pixel 6 Pro devices where a white line sometimes flashed on the screen after waking up a device that was not configured to always display time and other info on the lock screen.

Fixed various issues to improve call quality and connectivity.

Fixed a keystore issue that caused the NHS COVID-19 app to crash when launching.

That latter bug is one Google specifically mentioned popping up in QPR2, so we're glad to see a quick resolution. Others are still ongoing, like that weirdness with the Camera app icon and work profiles.

If all that sounds too exciting to wait for (it doesn't), you can always jump to the head of the line and grab an OTA or factory image to flash.

