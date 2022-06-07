Google's two-pronged Android Beta Program has been a little confusing for a while, but things are getting a lot simpler now that the Android 12 Quarterly Platform Release Beta 3 is ending. If you're among those that jumped into the program (say, for early Pixel 6 fixes), you'll be opted out of that program in the coming weeks as your device is pushed to the stable June update, and the only beta in town will be the one for Android 13.

The news comes courtesy of an announcement to the Android Beta subreddit, with the Google-associated /u/androidbetaprogram account detailing the changes happening to the program as a result of the Android 12 QPR3 release to stable and ongoing Android 13 beta program.

If your Pixel is enrolled in the QPR beta program, and you haven't received the June update (which is a fancy shmancy Pixel Feature Drop that delivers some fun new features), Google says that the rollout of the update will be continuing over the next week. My own QPR-enrolled Pixel 6 Pro doesn't see the update yet either, but you can also manually install the June stable release on top of the Android 12 QPR3 betas.

Once that update is installed, Google claims that you can manually opt out of the beta program without a data wipe if you prefer not to have the process happen automatically. The announcement isn't explicit, but I assume that means those that are opted out automatically also will not suffer a wipe. On the off-chance that's not the case, we've reached out to Google to explicitly confirm. If you're worried, it's clear that the manual opt-out process shouldn't wipe your phone once you're on the June update.

Devices enrolled in the Android 12 QPR betas will not be immediately pushed into the Android 13 beta program, but you can make that trip yourself if you like living on the bleeding edge by opting out of the QPR and then opting in on the Android 13 releases.

Google says that the Android 12 Beta issue tracker and Beta Feedback app will soon "close," but that won't affect their equivalents under the Android 13 betas. This effectively concludes the Android 12 beta program since there's never a "QPR4" release — it goes from 0-3 for the four quarterly releases, with the first stable major Android release being zero, basically. But in its closing remarks, Google says there will be "future opportunities within the Android Beta Program," potentially implying that a QPR beta program might return for Android 13 once it's released.