Tablets might be Google's newest passion project, but it's Samsung that has kept the dream of Android-powered slates alive over the last half-decade. While the Galaxy Tab S8 series is the newest and hottest on the block right now, the Tab S6 and S6 Lite are still great tablets in their own right. If you're the proud owner of Samsung's 2019 flagship slate — it's 2020 younger brother — you're finally getting access to the latest software with a new update.

As spotted by SamMobile, Android 12 and One UI 4 are coming to the Galaxy Tab S6 and S6 Lite, with a rollout beginning in Germany and France, respectively. It brings the company's older hardware up to par with the much newer Tab S7 and S8 series, the former of which received its own upgrade back in December.

Along with all of the enhancements included by both Android 12 and One UI 4 — and believe us, there are plenty worth highlighting — this update also includes the March security patch. That brings both of them up to date with the company's latest devices, all while adding dynamic themes, updated widgets, and more. Although we've applauded Samsung's consistent updates for its smartphone lineup, it's even more important on tablets, a product category where most users routinely wait more than half a decade to purchase a new device.

While this rollout is currently limited to a couple of European countries, it shouldn't take much longer for more regions around the world to see this upgrade. You can manually check your device for an update under the "Software update" section in settings.

