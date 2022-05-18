LineageOS 18.1 builds have also been reinstated for the Nvidia Shield TV and Jetson

The LineageOS team released the Android 12-based builds of its ROM late last month with support for a limited set of devices. Since then, the developers have been working hard on adding support for new devices, with builds for the Poco X3, Motorola Edge S, original Razer Phone, and the Nubia Mini 5G dropping soon after. Continuing its work on this front, LineageOS has added support for many more devices, including the Galaxy S10 series, the Essential PH-1, and the Xiaomi Mi 10T series.

For the Galaxy S10 lineup, LineageOS only supports the global Exynos variant. If you have the Snapdragon model, you are out of luck as its locked bootloader means you cannot install any custom ROM on it.

The full roster of new devices for which LineageOS 19.1 builds is now available is as follows (via XDA Developers):

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 - Wiki

Essential PH-1 - Wiki

Samsung Galaxy S10e - Wiki

Samsung Galaxy S10 - Wiki

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus - Wiki

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G - Wiki

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (Wi-Fi) - Wiki

Xiaomi Mi 10T/10T Pro/Redmi K30S Ultra - Wiki

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite/Mi 10i/Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G - Wiki

Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro/Redmi K30 Pro/Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition - Wiki

Xiaomi Poco F3/Redmi K40/Mi 11X - Wiki

Irrespective of the device you own, make sure to update it to the latest OS release and security patch from your OEM before installing LineageOS 19.

If you intend to try LineageOS 19 on your device, make sure to read the wiki page properly. The installation steps will vary depending on your phone and require you to unlock its bootloader and install a custom recovery first. You are also likely to run into some bugs and issues, so make sure to report them to be resolved over time.

For Nvidia Shield TV and Jetson owners, the good news is that the team has reinstated the Android 11-based LineageOS 18.1 builds.

Latest Android Auto update fixes S22 woes for some, while Pixel owners are left hanging

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Rajesh Pandey (279 Articles Published) Rajesh Pandey started following the tech field right around the time Android devices were going mainstream. He closely follows the latest development in the world of smartphones and what the tech giants are up to. He loves to tinker around with the latest gadgets to see what they are capable of. More From Rajesh Pandey