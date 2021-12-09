Widgets have been a part of Android since its inception. However, it wasn't until the latest OS release that Google finally started to give the feature some long-overdue attention, which might have a little something to do with Apple bringing widgets to iOS. Android 12 and Material You come with a slew of changes, and widgets are reaping the benefits with dynamic theming, rounded corners, and tons of new designs. However, one has issue plagued the new widgets, causing them to display incorrectly during preview. Thankfully, Google has just issued a fix.

Google revamped the Wallpaper and Style UI to let you preview your home screen while making changes to the dynamic color options. There was one problem, though: you couldn’t tell how your widgets would look, either because the widgets themselves or the text within them was distorted or they simply didn't show up at all. In other words, to see how dynamic color tweaks would affect your widgets, you’d have to just go with it and hope for the best. And if you didn't like it, you'd need to go back and forth to make changes until you were satisfied.

However, Google’s December patch was introduced a few days ago, and with it came a multitude of fixes for problems like Assistant unintentionally dialing the friend you haven’t contacted in ages or your fingerprint sensor breaking down when your battery dies. Widgets have been improved as part of the update and now will appear properly and even contain actual live data — like your emails with the Gmail widget — during preview (according to 9to5Google). You’ll also get to see the effects of various colors on them as you select different palettes.

The patch addresses a lot of other concerns with Pixel devices, so you might want to head over to the company's support site to see everything that's changing.

