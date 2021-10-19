Got a Pixel 3 or later? Download it now

As it officially introduces its Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones, Google has also released final OTA and factory images of Android 12 for existing Pixel devices.

If you have a Pixel 3 or later device, you can load the stable factory and OTA image for your phone right now. There are two versions for all applicable models: a general version, and one for Verizon users. Build numbers begin with SP1A.210812, followed by a device-specific identifier and '.A1' for the special Verizon variant.

Besides bringing on the Material You interface design and refinements to permissions and scrolling screenshots, there's plenty to like about Android 12. You can read our full review here.

This is the last OS upgrade and security patch the Pixel 3 and 3 XL are set to receive. The Pixel 3a and 3a XL will receive their last patch next May.

The company has also teased out Android 12 releases for Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Tecno, Vivo, and Xiaomi devices in addition to others "later this year."

