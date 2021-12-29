Long before Android 12 went stable in October, we knew that many Samsung Galaxy devices would be getting the update, but we didn’t know the exact timeline. If anything, you'd be forgiven for expecting mainly the 2021 flagships to see their update this year, while maybe Samsung would worry about older devices getting a taste of the Android 12 goodies sometime in 2022 — clearly, this couldn’t be further from the truth. It’s almost like someone at Samsung started a challenge to roll out as many One UI 4 updates as possible before the year ends, because Android 12 is now official for the OG Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Tab S7.

Samsung started rolling out its stable One UI 4 update to the original Galaxy Z Flip and Z Flip 5G today, meaning that the entire Z Flip family is officially on the latest version of Android (per SamMobile). The update is already landing for devices in Switzerland and Italy and should arrive in more countries in the next few days.

As has become typical of Samsung lately, one update at a time doesn’t seem to cut it, and to that end we're also seeing the company push Android 12 to its current top-of-the-line tablets, the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+. The new updates, carrying firmware versions T870BXXU2CULC for the Tab S7 and T976BXXU2CULC for the Tab S7+, are already seeing wide distribution across Europe (including Switzerland, Germany, Spain, and the UK). Unfortunately, Galaxy Tab S7 FE users may have to wait a bit longer, as the update doesn’t seem to be available for that tablet just yet.

If you own any of the devices, you can manually check if the update is available for you by navigating to Settings > "Software update" > "Download and install." We’ll keep our fingers crossed and hope that Samsung has tested the updates properly to make sure they aren’t riddled with bugs.

