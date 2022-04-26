It's possible that legacy devices will no longer be supported by LineageOS due to changes in AOSP, though

Custom ROMs are a dying breed, but there's no denying the popularity of LineageOS — it remains among the best third-party ROMs you can try on your device. After retiring Android 10-based LineageOS 17.1 builds in February and releasing the stable version of LineageOS 18.1 to almost 60 devices in April, the team has officially announced Android 12-based LineageOS 19.

Thanks to all the hard work on the Android 11-based LineageOS 18.1, the developers have been able to port their features to Android 12 more efficiently. Some of the ROM's popular additions like the built-in firewall, restricted networking mode, and app isolation are already a part of the initial Android 12 builds.

The team has also changed the naming scheme to "LineageOS 19" rather than 19.0 or 19.1, a switch that was made to match the AOSP conventions and due to Android's move to a quarterly maintenance release model.

A changelog of the new features in LineageOS 19 can be found below:

Security patches from March 2021 to April 2022 have been merged to LineageOS 16.0 through 19.

19 builds are currently based on the android-12.1.0_r4 tag, which is the Pixel 6 series tag.WebView has been updated to Chromium 100.0.4896.58.

We have completely redone the volume panel introduced in Android 12, and instead made it a side pop-out expanding panel.

Our fork of the AOSP Gallery app has seen a large number of fixes and improvements.

Our Updater app has seen a large number of bug-fixes and improvements.

Our web browser, Jelly has seen a number of bug fixes and improvements!

We have contributed a number of changes and improvements back upstream to the FOSS Etar calendar app we integrated some time back!

We have contributed a number of changes and improvements back upstream to the Seedvault backup app.

Our Recorder app has seen numerous bug fixes, improvements, and features added.

Android TV builds now ship with an ad-free Android TV launcher, unlike Google’s ad-enabled launcher.

Android TV builds now ship with a key-handler that enables us to support custom-keys on a wide-array of bluetooth and IR remotes.

Our adb_root service is no longer tied to the build type property.

service is no longer tied to the build type property. Our extract utilities now support extracting from most types of factory images/packed OTA images, simplifying device-bring up and blob-extraction greatly.

Support for high-touch polling rate has been added to our SDK, allowing it to be enabled on supported devices.

The AOSP Clang toolchain is now the default toolchain we use to compile our kernels.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Camera has been dropped, and devices that used it previously will now use Camera2.

Dark mode is now enabled by default.

We have an entirely new Setup Wizard, with all new Android 12 styled icons, animations, and ton of new configurable pages!

We have a brand new set of icons for almost all apps, even system ones!

(18.1 too) We have a whole new default wallpaper, and a full set of wallpapers to choose from, check them out! These wallpapers are designed with Android 12’s Monet theming features in mind, so go try them out and see what accent color you like best!

(18.1 too) Wi-Fi display is available for all devices which choose to opt-in, via either the Qualcomm proprietary interface or the newly restored legacy Miracast interface!

(18.1 too) We now support custom charging sounds for different types of charging, cabled or wireless.

The bad news here is that LineageOS 19 drops support for several older devices due to changes in how networking works in AOSP. Instead of using Linux' iptables, AOSP has switched to eBPF, which is supposed to be more efficient but only supports devices using Linux kernel 4.9 or newer. While it might be possible to backport BPF to older Linux kernel versions, all current implementations are hacky and not up to the standard the LineageOS team adheres to. This might be the end of the road for many older phones, at least when it comes to official support.

The initial builds of LineageOS 19 are available for the Google Pixel lineup, the Asus ZenFone 5z and 8, the Moto G7 series and the Moto One Power/Action/Vision, the OnePlus 6/6T, and select devices from Samsung, Lenovo, and Sony. The roster of supported devices will continue to grow in the coming days and weeks. Grab the LineageOS 19 build for your device from here.

If you are already running an unofficial build of LineagOS 19, you need to wipe your device while upgrading to the official release. If you are already running an official but older release of the ROM, a clean wipe is not required unless specifically stated in your device's Wiki.

