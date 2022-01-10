It’s been less than a week since the likes of the Galaxy Note20, Z Flip3, and Z Fold3 started seeing Android 12 in the US, as Verizon lead the charge ahead of other carrier and non-carrier units receiving updates themselves. Now the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is next in line, with Android 12 rolling out currently for the phone.

Android 12 first went live for the S20 FE at the tail end of last year (earlier than originally scheduled), with the update arriving for Exynos variants in Switzerland. As with most updates, we've seen a gradual spread to distribution, and now it's the US's turn to receive the firmware (per SamMobile). S20 FE users in the States can now enjoy One UI 4 based on Android 12, which is already live for Verizon, T-Mobile, and Sprint carrier models. Unfortunately, AT&T has yet to join then in the Android 12 fun as of now, but it’s only a matter of time before everyone's caught up.

If you have an S20 FE in the US, you should be seeing that OTA update notification any moment now (assuming you haven't yet). You can also manually check if it’s available by navigating to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

With the update, you can expect all the best bits of Android 12 and One UI 4, including a more personalized experience via Material You and icon packs. Enhanced widgets, improved privacy, and a refined user interface — you know the drill by now — are also on the menu.

