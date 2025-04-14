Summary Google has ended official security patch support for Android 12 and 12L as of March 31, 2025, leaving a large portion of users potentially vulnerable.

Devices that were last updated to Android 12, such as the Pixel 3a, Galaxy S10 series, and OnePlus 7 series, will no longer receive core OS security updates directly from Google, shifting the responsibility to device manufacturers or alternative OS options.

Users still on Android 12 should consider upgrading their devices for continued security or repurposing their old phones for less sensitive tasks.

As of March 2025, roughly 12.43 percent of Android users worldwide are still running the 2021-released Android 12. Those users, as of March 31, 2025, are not protected against potentially upcoming security threats at the core OS level.

For reference, Google modifies security patches and backports them to older Android builds while they are still within the official support window. That support window, for Android 12 and its tablet and large-screen-friendly sibling Android 12L, has come to an end.

