Key Takeaways Android 15 is finally out with a focus on security and privacy powered by features like Theft Detection and Private Space.

Cellular security upgrades, first seen in beta, were expected to be available with stable Android 15, but that doesn't appear to be the case.

A lack of compatible hardware, even on the Pixel 9 series, is to blame.

Android 15 is finally out now in stable, and although it isn't the biggest update we've seen from Google, and doesn't bring any radical changes, it does offer an overall more polished experience, complete with brand new features and ones that we've previously seen in beta.

Theft Detection is easily one of the main talking points coming out of Android 15, followed by tools and features like Private Space, the new weather app, predictive back gestures by default, detailed widget previews, and more.

Considering the update's focus on security and privacy with Private Space, Remote Lock, and Theft Detection, we'd have expected the previously leaked cellular security upgrades to make their way to the stable release, though that doesn't appear to be the case.

The cellular security features were first announced back at I/O, with Android 15's developer preview builds later offering a settings page dedicated to mobile network security. According to Mishaal Rahman in a report for Android Authority, the setting, at the time, could be found in Settings → Security & privacy → More security & privacy. The page, which offered toggles, was later renamed as "mobile network security" with the description "these settings help protect your calls, messages, and data from outdated or unencrypted networks that could expose you to data theft or surveillance."

The page offered toggles for Network notifications and Allow only encrypted networks. The former, when enabled, would prompt users when their device connects to an unencrypted network. The latter prevents your device from connecting to unencrypted networks, limiting connectivity but boosting security.

A hardware hiccup

Unfortunately, despite being a part of Android 15's source code, these cellular security features are unavailable to use. Their initial appearance in beta did stir speculation about support, especially in the then unreleased Pixel 9 series, though that isn't the case. Rahman suggests that the mobile network security settings page going live in beta build was a mistake, and the feature is currently unavailable owing to a lack of compatible hardware and OEM integration.

The settings page for network security was subsequently removed in Android 15 Beta 4.2. A comment made by a Googler on an IssueTracker thread about the setting's removal reads "The issue is that people can search for an unreleased feature in Settings (hardware support isn't available for it yet). Unfortunately, many people are searching for it wanting to use it, and then they try to use it, which ultimately doesn't work due to the missing hardware support. Not having it fully hidden until HW support is available makes Android look janky."

Regardless, this doesn't mean that we won't see an OEM integrate the network security feature in its smartphone within Android 15's lifespan. According to Google, it is "working with the Android ecosystem to bring these features to users."