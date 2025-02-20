Summary Android 16 Beta 2 breaks Pixel's 80% charging limit. The battery health feature, designed to prevent overcharging and prolong battery lifespan, is no longer functioning correctly.

Devices running the beta are exceeding the intended charge limit, as highlighted by affected users.

Reports indicate the issue is impacting devices from the Pixel 6a to the newer Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Android 16 Beta 2 came out a week ago, bringing with it a sneak peek at the advanced functionality that users can expect to see by the time the OS comes knocking in stable. This includes the likes of a dedicated widget to switch between accounts on your Pixel device, enhanced camera controls, support for UltraHDR images in HEIC format, mandate for edge-to-edge displays for all apps.

However, as is the case with beta software updates, Android 16 betas have inadvertently introduced a range of bugs too.

We've already reported on issues with opening PDFs in the Files app and broken smart home controls via the Google Home app. Now, it looks like Android 16 Beta 2 has introduced a bug that can affect your device's battery health — one that mimics a battery bug last seen on Android 15 QPR2 Beta 3.

We're referring to Pixel's 80 percent charge limit, which first began rolling out in November last year. The feature, which lets you leave your phone plugged in without having to worry about it being overcharged, is an extension of Pixel's battery optimization features. As its name suggests, it limits your device from being charged over 80 percent, preventing premature battery degradation in the long run. With Android 16 Beta 2, the feature appears to be broken.

This doesn't seem to be the one-off intentional 'recalibration'

Frustrated users have taken to the r/android_beta subreddit, with users suggesting that this isn't the regular one-off intentional occurrence where the device charges all the way up to 100 percent to recalibrate estimated capacity. "After letting it charge to 100% and turn it off and on it is still going past 80%. I am going to try and let it die or get below 10% and see if that'll fix it," wrote user Archer4271. Other users echoed the same findings.

The issue seems to be affecting most Pixel devices, with user reports ranging from the Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Pixel 8a to the Pixel 6a and Pixel 7.

If you rely on the 80 percent charging cap, it'd be wise to stay away from Android 16 betas for now. If you're already rocking the beta OS, you should be mindful of your charging habits, at least until a more stable beta version is available.