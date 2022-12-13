Not sure what to get a loved one for Christmas this year? What better way to show how much you care than a gift that ensures they stay safe and connected while on the road, with one of Andobil’s top-notch in-car phone holders?

Free your hands, enjoy your life; that’s the mantra of Andobil, the enormously popular manufacturer of hands-free phone devices that have now sold over 270 million products worldwide. It is also noteworthy, that these products are certified Climate Pledge Friendly from Amazon, proving Andobil’s commitment to building a sustainable business for its customers and the planet.

With a wide variety of phone holders available, let’s break down its features to figure out which one would fit best into your loved one’s stocking this year.

Andobil Magnetic Car Mount Pro

This is the latest magnetic phone holder available from Andobil, and it gives its strongest hold ever. Using 23 powerful N55 magnets, your phone will not shift at all, even on bumpy roads or sharp turns.

The MagSafe technology uses a ring of 18 rectangular magnets curled into a circular shape underneath the wireless charging coil. This allows for wireless charging or, in this case, an extremely secure magnetic hold for your phone.

The MagSafe Car Mount Pro itself is easily secured onto your car’s air vent, utilizing a clever 3-point support to easily and satisfyingly clip on with no fuss. It also features Magnetic Cable Management, making it very easy to prevent getting your wires crossed when on the go.

The Andobil Magnetic Car Mount Pro is compatible with iPhone 12 and later iPhone models that already have MagSafe features built-in or any other smartphone that uses a magnetic adapter. It’s a strong and reliable phone holder that won’t let you down.

Andobil Magnetic Phone Holder

Although this model uses the same magnetic MagSafe concept as the Car Mount Pro, this one has a totally different look and feel to it. Instead of clipping onto the air vent, this device uses a high-quality adhesive to stick to any hard flat surface on your dash. Once it has adhered, you do not need to worry about it toppling over mid-drive even in the craziest climates that often impact adhesion. This model is proven to withstand temperatures from -30 °C to 90 °C.

All of Andobil’s car mounts feel extremely sturdy, and have the essence of a product that is well-designed and perfectly engineered. It’s no surprise that they are previous winners of the iF Design Awards, considered the ‘Oscar award in product design.’

This model would make a great choice as a gift for a loved one because of its durability, reliability, and ease of attachment; plus, every time they hop in their car, they’ll think of you!

Smartphone Air Vent Holder

Just when you thought Andobil’s phone holders couldn’t get any more impressive, they go and release the Smart Phone Air Vent Holder. Made of PTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene), a super-resistant material used in aviation design, it’s an understatement to say the air vent holder is durable.

This device clamps onto your air vent with a military-grade 52 lbs of force, making it 20 times stronger than most other similar phone holders. This would be a good gift for someone who likes to go off-road, or maybe even drives a tank. It’s completely unshakable!

Andobil Phone Mount for Car

The most versatile of the lot can fit any smartphone and can be securely stuck on to just about anywhere in your car. Unlike the others, this one uses nano gel suction cups and steel core vent clips which can be firmly attached to the dashboard, air vents, or even the windshield. Using up to 65 Ibs of suction force, this thing is going nowhere once it’s sealed on.

This could be the safest bet for a Christmas present, as you can guarantee that it will fit securely into absolutely any car, so there'll be no disappointment on Christmas day when your loved one opens your awesome gift.

Long Gooseneck Cup Holder Phone Mount

The ‘gooseneck’ design of this model makes it really fun and easy to use, as it can stretch between 7 and 15 inches and rotate around 360° on its rotation ball joint. This provides excellent adaptability when it's time to switch drivers, or when your passenger wants to use the device to search for the nearest fast food joint.

The cup holder mount attaches to your (you guessed it) cup holder regardless of the diameter. With a couple of simple twists the mount can reduce or expand its grip to accommodate cup holders ranging from 2.16 to 4.02 inches wide. The attachment to the phone is also easily adjustable to fit any handset, no matter how big, making it a great gift choice.

These devices make an ideal gift, with options to pick exactly what would best suit your loved ones, while also encouraging them to stay safe and connected during their life’s adventures.

Head over to Amazon now to pick one up in time for Christmas.