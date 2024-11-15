Retro gaming is (once again) experiencing an uptick as more and more people realize the Super Nintendo was really, really good. But it's not just SNES — all the older platforms are gaining popularity, especially among retro enthusiasts and preservationists. One of the more prominent names in the emulation space is Anbernic, and it has a new Android-powered handheld that looks a lot like the previous RG Cube but with a slightly wider, more ergonomic design. The new RG406H is a powerhouse that can emulate games all the way to the PlayStation 2 generation.

The new handheld will offer a four-inch IPS touchscreen with a 4:3 display at 960x720, according to Retro Dodo. That might not seem like much, but I consider anything beyond the original Game Boy's screen size a win. The Anbernic RG406H has display bezels, unlike other retro handhelds that were released this year, like the Ayaneo Pocket Micro . Its internals run on the same T820 CPU as the RG Cube that, while a solid choice, is not quite top-tier. It can reach 2.7 GHz max and boasts integrated 5G. It's a budget-friendly choice, but some users reported the RG Cube would stutter while running games like Super Mario Sunshine. This makes us a bit skeptical that the RG406H will be able to tackle objectively more demanding games on the PlayStation 2.

How well does it run?

Anbernic's promotional video for the RG406H shows off quite a few games running smoothly, including titles released just this year, like Zenless Zone Zero. It also showed Wii titles like The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword and Kirby's Epic Yarn running smoothly, with crisp visuals. In many ways, the handheld looks like an Xbox controller with a screen — the final evolution of the Dreamcast controller. The demo also showed the player casting the RG406H to a TV and using it as a controller. It could also be a great option for cloud streaming, like earlier Anbernic devices.

While there is no word on a release date or price, previous Anbernic devices are usually released within a few weeks of their trailer debuting. Prices vary, but it's likely the RG406H will fall somewhere between $100 and $200, likely toward the higher end of that scale since the RG Cube is $170. That's not a bad deal for what should be a well-built handheld that lets you play Harvest Moon: Back to Nature on the go. Or, you know, a more popular title like Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.