Motorola MA1 $51 $70 Save $19 The Motorola MA1 adds wireless Android Auto to your car in just a few seconds, and it works surprisingly well. $51 at Amazon

Android Auto is one of those things that just works and really makes the car ride home that much better. Not only can you transform any compatible head unit into something completely modern with access to a variety of different apps, you're also going to get a safer ride thanks to the wealth of technology built into the experience.

Of course, plugging in your phone to use Android Auto with your car's head unit every single time can be a bit of a pain. And if you've been looking for a solution, the Motorola MA1 is going to be it. This is one of the best wireless Android Auto adapters on the market right now. And for a limited time, you can score some fantastic savings with a discount that drops it down to one of its lowest prices to date.

What's great about the Motorola MA-1?

As you can see from the images above, this device is sleek, taking up very little space, which means no matter where your USB port is your vehicle, it's going to look pretty good for the most part. Now, when it comes to the actual technology behind this device, it's actually quite simple.

You pair it with your phone using Bluetooth, and from there it will create a connection with your head unit using 5GHz Wi-Fi signal and Google bridge technology. This is what allows it to transmit all your important data at lightning speed, making the experience seamless. Once you're connected, that's it, you're good to go, and you'll always have a wireless Android Auto connection going forward.

Now, in our own testing, we found this device to be fantastic. You get a reliable and stable connection that's always going to work. And getting a new device connected takes all of 20 seconds. Best of all, it's now even cheaper than it was in our initial review, which means, you're going to be getting this device for an absolute steal.