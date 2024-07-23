Summary Spotify offers various paid plans, including a new Basic plan for $11, and may introduce a deluxe version for $17 or $18.

CEO Daniel Ek hinted at a new tier offering better audio quality and more control, but the timeline remains unclear.

The new deluxe plan may not be for everyone, as it comes at a $5 premium and promises "a lot more control" without much detail.

Spotify has consistently held its spot as one of the top music streaming platforms, despite tough competition from the likes of YouTube Music and Apple Music.

The streaming platform has playlists as its core focus, with personalized music recommendations based on your listening habits and history, and its free ad-enabled tier is one of the most popular options for those unbothered by interruptions.

At the moment, Spotify offers six paid plans, namely Individual, Student, Duo, Family, and an Audiobook Access plan. There's also a Basic plan for $11 that Spotify announced last month, and it looks like the streaming giant is aiming for the lucky seven.

Spotify teased a Hi-Fi tier for lossless streaming in early 2021, but it never delivered, despite the likes of Tidal and Apple Music offering the upgraded audio quality to their subscribers. Though all is not lost for Spotify loyals. A report from last month suggested that the streaming platform might actually roll out a new lossless streaming tier sometime this year (after several such close calls in the past), and now, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek has seemingly addressed the much-anticipated tier during the company's second-quarter 2024 earnings call.

He said a whole lot of nothing

Apart from highlighting some great performance metrics, like the platform's monthly active users growing by 14 percent year-to-year and its subscriber count increasing by 12 percent year-over-year, Ek acknowledged the demand for better audio quality from a large portion of Spotify's userbase, without actually offering insight into when those users can expect the tier to roll out (via Digital Trends).

"The plan here is to offer a much better version of Spotify," said Ek. "So think something that could be something like $5 above the current premium tier. It’s probably around the $17, or $18 price point. Sort of a deluxe version of Spotify that has all of the benefits that the normal Spotify version has, but a lot more control, a lot higher quality across the board.”

He also reiterated that lossless audio in the deluxe version may not be for everyone, especially considering the $5 premium it will charge for it. For reference, Tidal's $10.99 plan offers access to lossless audio, and so does Amazon Music Unlimited for $9.99. It is currently unclear what Ek means when he says that the upgraded plan will offer "a lot more control." Users can already curate their playlists from scratch, or have the platform create them. Users can also invite others to collaborate on playlists and embed them on websites, so this talk about "a lot more control" isn't giving us too much confidence.

The co-founder and CEO concluded by saying that the tier will be a "net positive for the entirety of music industry," but suggested that it still might be a ways off by saying "it’s early days."