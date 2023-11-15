The Pixel Watch 2, like the first generation before it, uses a unique band mechanism that helps create a seamless profile, with straps clicking into place in such a way that they almost look like they're a permanent part of the watch. It's really neat, but it also means you can't use standard watch bands — only bands made specifically for the Pixel Watch will fit. Google's first-party metal mesh band is an extremely handsome option, but it also retails for a blistering $130. Luckily, I found a pretty decent alternative on Amazon for all of 10 bucks. It's certainly not perfect, but for a savings of nearly 92 percent compared to the first-party option, I think it's close enough for a lot of people.

If you search for metal mesh Pixel Watch bands on Amazon, you'll find plenty of affordable options from plenty of brands you've never heard of — companies with names like Ninki and Bogdu. I settled on one from the equally obscure Amzpas. User reviews aren't spectacular, with the band currently sitting at 4.2 stars with more than 300 reviews. Still, more than half of all user reviews rate the band at five out of five.

This isn't a full review by any means, but if I were rating the thing on Amazon myself, I'd probably give it four stars. It's made of stainless steel, and it comes in a range of colors: one to match each official Pixel Watch colorway, plus gray, pink, and iridescent versions. I went with the Champagne Gold band, which does match the Pixel Watch's Hazel colorway very well.

The band is comfortable and easy to get on and off. It's a Milanese-style band that attaches directly to the top connector and loops through the bottom lugs, creating a bracelet that you can adjust with the band's magnetic tab. For $10, I think it looks and feels great: a metal band that matches the color of its watch's case makes for a classy look, and it hasn't caused me any skin irritation, even after wearing it most days for a couple of weeks. I really like how fine the mesh is, too.

I've got nitpicks, though. First and foremost, if the strap isn't tight enough around your wrist, the band's metal connectors sort of rattle against the metal of the watch case when the watch vibrates (it's very easy to tighten, though — just tug on that magnetic tab a bit). I also think that, compared to the elegant lugs of Google's similar first-party band, this band's chunky connectors look a little unrefined. The champagne gold finish is starting to wear in spots where the band's magnetic tab rubs up against it, too.

But again, the thing costs 10 American dollars, $120 less than the closest official alternative. For what it costs, I think this Amzpas band is a great option for anybody with either generation of Pixel Watch who wants something a little nicer looking than the silicone straps Google ships with its watches, but doesn't want to spend a hundred bucks or more to get it. If that's you, check this band out — I don't think you'll be disappointed.