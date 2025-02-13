You have a new Samsung smart TV and can’t wait to experience the elevated cinematic experience. It’s okay to jump in and channel surf or use it in its factory state, but your shiny smart TV supports a whole ecosystem of great apps that can take your viewing experience to the next level.

Whether delivering weather news, streaming music, catching up on the latest news stories, kicking back with a box office hit, or binge-watching a trending series, you will be surprised at what you discover. The only problem is the hundreds of apps to sort through, which makes it hard to figure out which ones are the best. This guide explores the best unique Samsung TV apps that will transform your viewing experience.

7 Samsung TV remote control app

Control your TV conveniently with your phone

Source: Samsung

SmartThings is Samsung’s official TV remote control application. The convenient app transforms your iOS or Android phone into a remote for your smart TV. You can switch TV sources, adjust the volume, and access media controls. It also has guide buttons, a keypad, and a number pad for accessing and navigating your TV.

Other things you can do with the app include browsing various apps, mirroring your smartphone’s screen to the big screen, and accessing the TV remotely when you are not at home. For additional convenience, you can incorporate voice control with the SmartThings setup in your Samsung TV and use a voice assistant like Alexa or Bixby to control smart home devices like speakers, doorbells, and smart bulbs using voice commands.

6 Samsung TV Plus

Cable or satellite-like experience with popular brands and content

Source: Samsung

Cable TV fans, are you there? The Samsung TV Plus mimics the cable TV interface with channel surfing functionality and menus that will remind you of the cable and satellite era. It has a channel grid showing what you are watching and the next show or program on all livestreaming channels. Besides that, the Korean tech giant’s free ad-supported streaming platform has approximately 2,600 channels in all the 24 countries where it is available.

It features a unique blend of regionally based content, with 250+ live streaming channels and hundreds of movies and TV shows. These include streamers like Paramount and AMC networks, sports channels like Bein Sports Xtra and Formula 1, and Mattel exclusives like Friends and Barbie. It also offers the content block experience for on-demand content, allowing you to seamlessly find popular movies others are watching or content you have interacted with recently.

Most Samsung TVs are preinstalled with the Samsung TV Plus app, which should appear on the home screen. However, if the TV is not pre-outfitted, you can download it from the app store.

5 Samsung Internet browser

Samsung Smart TV’s safe and secure browser

The Samsung Internet Browser is the default browser on most modern Samsung smart TVs. You can use it to stream videos, search for content, and customize tabs. It also supports tabbed browsing, bookmarking, history viewing, pop-up blocking for a seamless browsing experience, and picture-in-picture mode for streaming your favorite shows while browsing.

Regarding security, it has advanced safe browsing features such as Smart Protection, Smart Anti-Tracking, and Secret Mode, which deletes your browsing history and cookies when you close tabs. The browser comes pre-outfitted on most Samsung TVs. If not, download it from the Smart Hub. It is free to access.

4 Samsung Gaming hub

Calling on all gamers

Source: Samsung

With apps like Tubi or Samsung Smart Plus, you will not have any problem finding streaming apps with the Tizen OS. However, when it comes to local gaming, it won’t cut it. You will likely not find all the popular titles on your Samsung Android phone. Also, the number of games you can download and play locally from the app store is considerably limited.

To fix this, Samsung built the Samsung Gaming Hub. This widget lets you cloud stream titles from Xbox Game Pass, Amazon Luna, and GeForce Now. You do not need a console, PC, local storage, or to download anything. Just use any Bluetooth-enabled controller with a headset, and you are good to go!

3 Samsung Health app

Track your health and wellness goals

Source: Samsung

Samsung Health is a health and wellness app that provides access to various health and wellness content from industry leaders such as Barre3, Obé Fitness, and Echelon. These workouts include cardio, dancing, mindfulness content, and muscle training. You can set goals and explore your daily activities, such as sleep, steps taken, and calories burned.

Moreover, it has a unique feature called Smart Trainer that uses AI to estimate calorie burn, determine form accuracy, and count reps when exercising. It also gives feedback after a session and tracks the exercises you like and the intensity to prevent injury, poor form, and overexercising. The best part? Samsung partnered with WithU to bring WithU On-Screen via the Health App. These are a series of on-demand workouts available for free on Samsung TVs made in January 2020 or newer.

Because Samsung TVs do not have built-in cameras, you must attach a webcam to your Smart TV to use the Smart Trainer feature.

2 Sideload Launcher

Access all third-party apps from the home screen

Source: SuperSU

Sideloading is a great alternative for adding apps that are not natively available on the Samsung Smart Hub. The only caveat is that most sideloaded tools will not appear on your app list or Smart TV’s home screen. To access them, you will navigate the settings.

The Sideload Launcher app fixes this. When it is installed on your device and you install a third-party app, open the launcher from your home screen. It shows all the apps on your television regardless of their source.

The Sideload Launcher is not available natively on the Samsung Smart Hub. To use it, sideload it in developer mode or use a USB drive.

1 Haystack News

Source: HayStack News

Haystack News is an innovative news application that focuses on the latest in tech, politics, movie trailers, games, current events, and science. It organizes news items from major news outlets based on your viewing habits and preferences. The stories are curated in a well-thought-out, clean interface, ideal for a Tizen OS setup.

You will see stories from CBS Television Stations, Fox Television Stations, Nexstar Media Group, and Hubbard Broadcasting. Plus, it has a convenient “weather pane” window at the bottom with the latest weather updates in your area. While it includes adverts, it is free to use. But you can pay for the premium version if you want an uninterrupted experience without ads.

Transform your new Samsung smart TV into a versatile and smarter digital hub

Samsung smart TVs support a broad and diverse app ecosystem designed for different needs and preferences. By exploring some of the apps in this guide, you can unleash the full potential of your new smart TV and enhance your cinematic experience.