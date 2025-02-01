Having a great portable power station can really improve a camping trip or turn out to be life-saving backup power during catastrophic events. While names like Jackery and Anker have been very popular, more competitors like Ampace are also making strides with some great products and occasionally more competitive pricing.

The Ampace Andes 1500 ticks a lot of boxes for things you’ll want from a modern power station, including plenty of ports of different types, high sustained output to keep lots of devices powered, very quiet operation, a good capacity for the size, and it can even operate as a UPS for electronics that need constant up time.

Editor's choice Ampace Andes 1500 9 / 10 $999 $1399 Save $400 The Ampace Andes 1500 is a high-output power station well-suited to camping or emergency power needs. It houses a LiFePO4 (LFP) battery with a capacity of 1462Wh at 44.8V, and can continuously serve 2400W, or burst up to 3600W when needed. It runs quietly and has a wide array of ports and outlets, and it supports Wi-Fi for remote monitoring through the Ampace app. Pros & Cons High capacity in a convenient design

Large detailed display

Wi-Fi support for remote monitoring

Emergency switch enables UPS behavior during power loss Lighting effects come on each time it starts up

Heavy, as expected, and requires two hands to carry $999 at Amazon

Price and availability

The Ampace Andes 1500 is available directly through the manufacturer’s website, or on Amazon if you prefer. While it originally launched at $1,399, the price dropped over the Black Friday weekend and seems to be holding steadily at $1,099 and $999 on the respective marketplaces.

There aren’t really any options to choose for the power station itself, but if you are also in the market for solar panels to charge this unit, the Ampace site does have bundles available with solar panel configurations ranging from 100W to 600W.

Specifications Brand Ampace Weight 36.8 Pounds AC Output ports AC Output (x4): 120V, 60Hz, 2400W (3600W Peak) AC Input rating 1800W max DC Output ports Car/Accessory socket (x1) @ 12.6V/9.5A, 120W max, DC 5521 Output (x2) @ 12.6V/9.5A, 120W max Solar input rating 600W max USB Ports USB-A (x4): Quick Charge 3 @ 18W Max, USB-C Output(x2) @ 100W Max (5V/9V/12V/15V/3A, 20V/5A ) Battery type LiFePO4 (LFP) Protection Overcurrent, Under/Overvoltage, High/Low Temperature, Leakage, Float Charge, Short Circuit Connectivity Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Display Yes Expandable Yes Operating temperature -20°C/-4°F - 45°C/113°F UPS Mode Yes Lights Yes Expand

What’s good about the Ampace Andes 1500?

Hefty, but worth it