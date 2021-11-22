The OnePlus 10 Pro is on its way, and we're already starting to put together a few details about it. We've heard that the phone will run the latest Snapdragon CPU, and reports suggest it could be released a little earlier than normal, with OnePlus aiming for a January-February launch in at least some territories. Now some hands-on footage of an aluminum dummy of the OnePlus 10 Pro has surfaced.

The few leaks we've seen so far of this device have been consistent in showing that it will likely introduce an all-new design language for OnePlus. This latest look comes to us from a website called Fathom Bracelets (yes, this is a bracelet store, and yes, we're as confused as you are right now), in partnership with leaker xleaks7. It shows the phone borrowing cues from the Galaxy S21 series while also putting its own take on stuff like the camera module.

There really aren't any takeaways from this that we haven't seen before, as prior leaks have shown the phone from nearly every angle. The camera remains bulky, the SIM tray is still on the bottom, and the power button and alert slider are on the right.

Image Gallery (4 Images) Expand Expand Expand Expand

Close

None of this is by any means definitive. Case makers usually get/fabricate 1:1 dummies like this to have cases ready before a phone comes out — this used to be a common way for iPhones to leak a few years ago. These dummies are typically made using unofficial CAD measurements, so by themselves, they're as reliable as unofficial renders are — which is to say, sometimes they're on point, and sometimes not so much.

Still, this is as close as we'll get to live pics for now ... until we get actual live pics — although to be honest, that'll probably happen pretty soon at this rate. We should be learning more about this phone in the coming weeks, but it's already leaking pretty heavily.

Samsung's supersized Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra might have a notch, but at least it sounds like a useful one Plus the color options for all three slates

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email