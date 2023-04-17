When streaming first became popular, it seemed that ads would become a thing of the past. As more platforms arrived, some, like Netflix, started introducing a cheaper, ad-supported subscription tier that would save users a few dollars in exchange for commercial breaks. Later this year, AMC+ will become the next streamer to incorporate ads into its service for a lower monthly cost.

AMC Networks hasn't revealed many details about its new subscription package, though it did confirm in a press release that it would become available later in 2023. The company plans to launch this new tier by October, but there's no word on what the price might be, other than the fact it'll undercut the base cost of the service which runs $9 per month. If AMC prices this new plan similarly to how Netflix or Disney+ did it, then the cost could be only a few dollars cheaper than the base package.

The ad-supported tiers will encompass the entire AMC+ bundle, including content from the AMC cable channel like Breaking Bad and Mad Men as well as access to Shudder, IFC Films Unlimited, and Sundance Now streaming services.

While some streaming services had previously introduced full-featured ad-supported tiers in the past, others, like Disney+, had code that suggested that viewers using that package would not be able to access features like GroupWatch, which allows users to watch movies or series with other subscribers.

Disney+ isn't the only streamer that cut back on features in its ad-supported tier, however, as Netflix's cost-cutting plan only streams at up to 720p. It still isn't clear if the ad-supported tier of AMC+ will remove any features or if it will lower video quality.

The addition of a cheaper tier has become popular these days — even Google TV recently bundled a selection of free channels which feature ads sprinkled throughout its programming.