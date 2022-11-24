Source: Amazon Amazon Smart Plug $12.99 $24.99 Save $12 The Amazon Smart Plug is as simple as they get, and especially effective for Alexa-heavy households. It responds quickly and consistently to commands and setup is easy as pie. Thanks to a compact design, looks unassuming in any decor and won't block the adjacent wall outlet. This is just about the most streamlined way to add dynamic smart home control and Alexa compatibility to traditional electronics. $12.99 at Amazon

Smart plugs can turn a wide variety of "dumb" household electronics into veritable smart home devices, and no device gives you the same kind of straightforward remote access and convenient voice control as the Amazon Smart Plug. It's exceedingly simple, in terms of looks, setup, and operation, and at nearly half off for Black Friday, it's an even better deal than usual.

Why you should get the discounted Amazon Smart Plug

Convenience is the name of the game when it comes to smart devices. The device needs to be easy to install, and the app needs to be easy to use. Amazon's smart plug has both those requirements covered. If you already use any Alexa-connected devices, you know just how helpful it can be and how user-friendly its apps and voice control are.

Functionally speaking, it's limited to 15A current and can only turn devices on and off, just like any other smart plug. But its no-nonsense, essentially idiot-proof operation is where it really shines. Unlike some competitors, it's slim enough to allow access to all neighboring outlets and doesn't make a peep when turning on or off.

Amazon's smart plug isn't exactly expensive at the list price, but when it's on sale it's a deal that's hard to beat. At nearly 50% off, you can't pass this one up if you already use Alexa often and want to, for example, turn some of your old floor lamps into connected smart lamps.